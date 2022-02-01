Saratoga County announces $2M COVID relief grant fund

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga County officials announced Tuesday the development of the Saratoga County non-profit COVID relief grant fund. The Saratoga County Board of Supervisors created the fund to assist community non-profits negatively impacted by the pandemic that continue to experience challenges. Grant awards will range from $500 to $50,000.

Town of Moreau Supervisor and Saratoga County Board of Supervisors Chair Theodore T. Kusnierz, Jr. said, “Our non-profits have been hit hard by the COVID pandemic and many are still feeling the effects of the statewide economic shutdown. Saratoga County understands the wide-ranging benefits the local non-profit community provide to our residents and the value of their economic impact in our County. This grant program will help them continue their important and beneficial work right here in Saratoga County.”

Applications are now being accepted and winners will be announced in the second quarter of 2022. Applications will be reviewed by the Law and Finance Committee in Saratoga County with all recommended applications being forwarded to the full board for final approval. Application review and approval will continue until all funds have been dispersed.

Clifton Park Supervisor and Saratoga County Law & Finance Committee Chair, Jonathan Schopf said, “Many non-profits in Saratoga County continue to face pandemic-related challenges that make it difficult to continue their charitable and community-focused missions. The Saratoga County Non-Profit COVID Relief Grant Fund will help to ease pressures our non-profits may be feeling so they may continue their good work on behalf of Saratoga County residents.”

To be eligible, a non-profit must be currently operating and must identify in its funding a clear benefit to residents of Saratoga County. The non-profit must also demonstrate how the funds will be used to respond to the COVID pandemic or its economic impacts, how they might be used to prepare for another emergency, or how the funds will be used to replace losses incurred during the pandemic.

Preference will be given to organizations who do not currently receive funding from the County or from other federal or state pandemic relief programs. However, all non-profits serving Saratoga County residents are eligible to apply. Within six months of receiving funding, recipients will be responsible for submitting a brief overview on the impact of the grant.

All questions about the program can be emailed to CovidNonProfit@SaratogaCountyNY.gov. For more information or to request an application, visit the Saratoga County website.