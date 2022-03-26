SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Capital Region staple returned to Spa City for the first time since 2020, with crowds of people hitting the streets of Saratoga Springs for this year’s Saratoga Chowderfest. Over 70 restaurants in the area serve up their best chowder, with visitors getting a chance to vote for their favorite.

“Wow, we are so excited to be back!” said Darryl Leggieri, the president of Discover Saratoga.

People were eager to try the delicious chowders local restaurants had to offer, with lines stretching down Broadway well before the 11 o’clock start time.

For some businesses, this marked the first time to enjoy the festivities, “It’s a great thing that Saratoga does to promote the tourism and help the restaurants that have been through a hard time with COVID,” said Armand Vanderstigchel, the owner of Brasserie Benelux.

Brasserie Benelux opened downtown last Easter, but Vanderstigchel says this event was already in his mind when crafting the menu, “I was preparing it for Chowderfest, writing a soup about Chowderfest. You know, Saratoga potato leek chowder, so it was established.”

While the restaurant enjoyed its first Chowderfest, others have made attending an annual tradition.

“It’s amazing. It’s really the best day ever, it’s like a holiday. Made sure to make it out every year, we were heartbroken it wasn’t around last year,” said Dana Campbell, who’s been coming up to Saratoga for the event for the past several years.

Visitors could enjoy a sample cup of chowder for just $2 a pop at dozens of local businesses, which offered chowders ranging from traditional favorites like a New England clam chowder, to chowders inspired by pizza and cheesesteak.

Organizers say there was something for everyone, while also getting an opportunity to boost local businesses.

“The whole reason Chowderfest started was to really give everyone a shot in the arm,” Leggieri explained, saying the event began as a way to boost locals during the slower winter season.

With the large crowds, Saratoga Springs police officers were out patrolling streets and enforcing road closures. All part of preparations to ensure this event could finally return to the Spa City.

“Can’t thank the city enough. They have really stepped and have been such great partners and supporters to make this event happen,” Discover Saratoga’s president said.

As many people came out to enjoy chowders and the other festivities, those in the area hope that this is just the start of a busy tourism year ahead.