SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two Saratoga businesses, Impressions of Saratoga and The Dark Horse Mercantile, have created designs that will be available for purchase with all proceeds donated to the International Red Cross- Ukraine Relief Efforts. Co-owners of each business, Marianne Barker and Maddy Zanetti, both worked separately on a design on Tuesday, each having a completely unique take. They decided to go ahead with both designs and quickly pulled their art together, ordered blank garments, and hope to have shirts available early next week.

Using the colors of the Ukrainian flag as a background, Impressions of Saratoga placed a sunflower (left), the country’s official flower in the center with the words “Glory to Ukraine”, a motto often used during times of struggle since the mid-1800s. Bracketing these words are stylized tridents that represent the Ukrainian crest.

Also using the Ukrainian flag colors, the second design, from The Dark Horse Mercantile (right) features a small logo over the heart with a dove of peace and the words “Glory to Ukraine – Stand for Freedom”. On the back of the tee printed in the same colors are the words “In dark times you can be a light for others.” It features a swish of blue and yellow with The Dark Horse silhouette superimposed over it. This design will be featured on a light grey heather tee and crewneck sweat for now.

Each garment will be packaged with a story card detailing the beneficiary of the proceeds and will feature a packet of sunflower seeds to encourage a “victory garden” response. Growing sunflowers will show the Capital Region’s support of Ukraine and help with the expected shortage of sunflower products as the supply chain is disrupted by the crisis.

Prices are still being determined for the shirts factoring in the cost of the garment, freight, and decorating costs. Donations will be sent weekly to Ukraine. Sunflower tees will be offered at Impressions of Saratoga and The Dark Times garments will be available at The Dark Horse Mercantile. Pre-orders are currently being accepted online.