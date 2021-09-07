Saranac Lake man charged in fatal Chestertown crash

CHESTERTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saranac Lake man is facing several charges after a fatal crash in Warren County.

Dennis Ford, 66, has been charged with Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, Vehicular Assault in the Second degree and Driving While Intoxicated.

Around 10:30 p.m. on September 3, New York State Police responded to a head-on crash on I-87 in Chestertown. Police said Ford was driving north in the southbound land when he collided with a Volvo traveling south.

The driver of the Volvo, Lauren Huff, 30, of Boston, was airlifted to UVM Medical Center in critical condition. The two passengers, 27-year-old Matthew Huff, of Westfield, N.J., and 30-year-old Kerry O’Reilly, of Dorchester, Mass., were both declared deceased at the scene.

Ford was airlifted to Albany Medical Center and has since been released. Huff remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Ford is due in Chester Town Court on September 14.