Santarbara honors Vietnam veteran in Schenectady and on Facebook Live

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Assemblyman Angelo Santabara is in Schenectady Monday morning, set to honor the family of Marine Sgt. Lewis L. Zido.
The family of the local Vietnam veteran will share the honor during the socially distant event, which starts at 11 a.m. at Veterans Park in Downtown Schenectady. It will also be streamed online via Santabarbara’s Facebook Live feed.
COVID-19 guidelines will be observed at the special Memorial Day service, which will include a color guard performance, brief remarks from the Assemblyman, Formal recognition of Sgt. Zido of the Marine Corps League, honor guard rifle party 3-volley salute, and the customary playing of “Taps.”
Santabarbara, who represents the New York State Assembly’s 111th District in Schenectady and Monroe Counties, served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1990 to 1998.
