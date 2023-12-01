Retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court and who emerged as the swing vote on some of the court’s biggest cases, died Friday. She was 93.

O’Connor’s died of “complications related to advanced dementia, probably Alzheimer’s, and a respiratory illness,” the court announced in a statement.

Just over a decade after she retired, O’Connor had announced in 2018 that she was withdrawing from public life after being diagnosed with dementia.

Nominated by then-President Reagan in 1981, O’Connor became the first woman to serve on the nation’s highest bench.

Over her more than two decades on the Supreme Court, O’Connor became an independent voice, at times siding with the liberal wing and guiding many of the court’s consequential cases.

Originally personally opposed to abortion, O’Connor ultimately wrote majority opinions upholding the constitutional right to the procedure.

She also wrote the court’s landmark decision upholding affirmative action in college admissions and was part of the 5-4 majority in Bush v. Gore that enabled George W. Bush to become president in 2000.

Before coming to Washington, O’Connor was raised in Arizona and served in all three branches of the state’s government.

“A daughter of the American Southwest, Sandra Day O’Connor blazed an historic trail as our Nation’s first female Justice,” Chief Justice John Roberts said in a statement.

“She met that challenge with undaunted determination, indisputable ability, and engaging candor. We at the Supreme Court mourn the loss of a beloved colleague, a fiercely independent defender of the rule of law, and an eloquent advocate for civics education,” he continued. “And we celebrate her enduring legacy as a true public servant and patriot.”

O’Connor is survived by her three sons, Scott, Brian and Jay, six grandchildren and her brother, Alan.

—Updated at 10:25 a.m.