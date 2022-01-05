Sand Creek Middle School to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Granby kindergarten school teacher Christina Kibby receives the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine by pharmacist Madeline Acquilano, left, at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Conn., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The first shipments of the vaccine arrived at the hospital this morning. Cities and states are rapidly expanding access to vaccines as the nation races to head off a resurgence in coronavirus infections and reopen schools and businesses battered by the pandemic. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Town of Colonie Supervisor Peter Crummey announced Wednesday a vaccination clinic will be held at Sand Creek Middle School Thursday, January 6, from 4:30-7 p.m. Pediatric second doses and boosters will be administered at the clinic.

The town of Colonie will have Colonie EMS paramedics and Colonie Police present to help ensure this event is a success. Town departments have been instructed to not only follow health-related guidelines but also employ staggered daily scheduling and other work practices to aid in the delivery of quality services.

The town’s original distribution of at-home COVID tests was exhausted within three hours of their delivery date in December. A new allocation is expected from Albany County soon, and Colonie officials urge the public to sign up through their Stay Connected messaging system for more information. This is a free, voluntary electronic service to anyone interested in learning more about town services, activities, alerts and events.

Supervisor Crummey stated, “Even as this new variant is putting everyone through challenging times, our town employees are working in conjunction with the State and County to protect and lead the community through this crisis. While this isn’t going to be easy for families, I encourage everyone to take steps to protect themselves and their families. With the Town’s workforce rallying behind the effort, I’m confident we will be able to continue to provide the services our residents deserve.”

KN-95 masks are still available at the front desk of the Police Department, located at 312 Wolf Road in Latham.