SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, Schenectady County District Attorney Robert Carney confirmed that an autopsy report on Samantha Humphrey has been completed. According to the report, there was insufficient medical evidence to determine Humphrey’s cause of death.

Humphrey’s body was located in the Mohawk River on February 27. Investigations are ongoing and the case is still being treated as a potential homicide.