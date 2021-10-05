Sale finalized for two Wolff’s Biergarten locations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The sale of two Wolff’s Biergarten locations has been finalized.
The new owners of the business are Sam Leamy and Dan Henley. They acquired the locations in the Warehouse District in Albany and the location in Schenectady.
Wolff’s founder Matt Baumgartner said he sold the two locations so he can spend more time planning events at June Farms. Baumgartner is still running the location in Syracuse.
