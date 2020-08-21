Russell Sage College says 2 students tested positive for COVID-19

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Russel Sage College has announced that two of its students have tested positive for COVID-19.

One tested positive while out of town and is isolating outside of the Capital District. This student was on the Albany campus before testing, though Russel Sage says they only had minimal contact with facilities, and that necessary buildings have already been disinfected and cleaned to state and federal standards.

Another student tested positive through the college’s advance testing protocol. This student was in contact with others before the semester started.

The school is in the process of notifying anyone who came in contact with either student to quarantine off-campus. Russel Sage says students who test positive or who’ve been in contact with those who’ve tested positive must self-isolate and start coursework remotely.

The college is continuing normal operations.

