Running for the 20 lives lost in the Schoharie Limo Crash

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Michael Newhouse and Andy LaPorta, representatives from Flags 4 Fallen, ran Sunday’s Mohawk Hudson River Marathon in memory of the 20 lives that were lost in the Schoharie Limo Crash.

“It’s all about celebrating them, it has nothing to do with us,” Newhouse said.

They’ve run in numerous events across the Capital Region in memory of fallen local heroes. On Sunday, the duo ran with backpacks containing 10 flags each, representing those who passed away just over three years ago.

“At Flags 4 Fallen, we don’t think about how someone passed, we think about how they lived and celebrate their lives, and that’s what we’re doing here today,” said Newhouse.

It’s a tribute Newhouse has wanted to do for some time, getting an opportunity to speak with family members before running to learn more about those they ran for.

“I know a lot of them were into athletics. I told one of the mom’s, I said ‘well you know, I’m getting older and these marathons are tough, I may need them to help carry me at some point today.’ And she said, that will happen, so I’m hoping that 20 angels are going to drag me,” he said before the marathon began.

Those 20 angels, along with cheering spectators, helped to carry them through.

A unique way to pay respect to the families that lost so much three years ago this past Wednesday.

“A lot of tears, of joy though. They’re excited about what we’re doing because it’s not meant to be a somber, sad ceremony or anything like that,” Newhouse said.

After running 26.2 long miles, there was a special moment after crossing the finish line. Newhouse presented each family that came out to the race the flag with their loved one’s name on it, as well as 20 different medals.