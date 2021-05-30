Running for fallen Capital Region soldiers

SCHENECTADY- N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two local men are running for those who have sacrificed their lives for this country. These men have a very special task to carry an American flag through the race.

On Sunday, runners Michael Newhouse and Andy LaPorta honored fallen Army Spec. Abigail Jenks and Sgt. Raymond W. Warlikowski during the Miles on the Mohawk Marathon, in Schenectady’s Mohawk Harbor.

The men are with Flags 4 Fallen, a volunteer group that has carried more than 433 full size USA flags, in 41 states, during races in memory of Americans who passed away too soon.

“The family knows that hey there is a complete stranger in us that cares. Thats why were doing it and this is probably the most heartfelt race I have ever done,” said Michael Newhouse.

“They are the story not me. I’m just a runner, whose carrying the flag,” said Andy LaPorta.

20-year-old Saratoga County native Spec. Jenks passed away last month during a parachute accident in Fort Bragg. Newhouse says it was an honor carry a flag for Spec. Abigail’s and have her picture on his back.

“From her artistry to her love for animals rescue, I was completely blown away how much a 20-year-old accomplished,” said Newhouse.

Abigail’s mom Mary was at the race and made signs for the day.

“I made a sign that said you got this. This is actually the saying I had actually told Abigail right before she jumped,” said Mary Jenks.

41-year-old Sgt. Raymond Warlikowski, a Schuylerville High School graduate served in the army for 20 years, before passing away in 2016. He served this country on multiple tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan,

LaPorta says Sgt. Raymond was not only a true fighter, but a true foodie.

“He really liked chicken wings and his mom sent some pictures to us because we were getting to know him. Sgt. Raymond was holding the number 325, so I asked her 325 wings and she said yes. She didn’t know how long it took him to do it,” said LaPorta.

As Newhouse and LaPorta crossed the finish line, they handed their flags off to both mothers of fallen soldiers.

“When the flag comes to me I know where its been and who knows wheres its going after this,” said Mary Jenks.

Mary Jenks says the flags represent unity for all those who have sacrificed for our country not just today but everyday.

“Memorial Day is about the soldiers who never made it out of their uniform and thats what this day is about,” said Jenks.

Newhouse and LaPorta say they will continue to carry the legacy of these two fallen soldiers.