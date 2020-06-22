RPI wins almost $1M in science grants

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rep. Paul D. Tonko announced on Monday that Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute has won a combined $951,020 in National Science Foundation awards to fund engineering research.
RPI has two winning research projects into developing engineering technologies are:
- $531,361: 3D printing thermostats, and teaching and researching advanced polymer synthesis
- $419,659: Epitaxy, a microelectronics and renewable energy manufacturing process
The National Science Foundation funds 25% of all federal research in fields like physics, math, cybersecurity, neuroscience, and STEM education at national colleges and universities.
LATEST STORIES
- What to expect at the polls for New York’s primary day tomorrow
- UAlbany announces Fall Semester reopening plans
- Coronavirus still slowing state housing market, realtors’ association warns
- Colonie Police look to identify man in connection to a larceny investigation
- Self-portrait art mural goes up in Hudson