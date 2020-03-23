RPI targets the coronavirus with deep-learning, artificial intelligence supercomputer

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute is turning one of the most powerful supercomputers in the world against COVID-19.
AiMOS, short for Artificial Intelligence Multiprocessing Optimized System, can perform eight quadrillion calculations per second and is uniquely capable of exploring new applications in artificial intelligence.
RPI is offering the supercomputer to the research community—including government entities, academic universities, national labs, and private businesses—to support of new coronavirus research.
AiMOS is the most powerful supercomputer at a private university, the third-most energy-efficient supercomputer in the world, and the 24th most-powerful in the world overall.
