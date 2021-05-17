RPI restores network access following cyberattack

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute says that its computer network has been restored.

On May 7, a cyberattack launched against RPI allowed hackers to trespass into the university network. The school temporarily suspended access to the network while working with law enforcement officials and cybersecurity experts to determine the extent of the breach.

On Monday, the school posted on social media that security upgrades were implemented and access was restored.

“We are requiring the installation of enhanced security software onto all devices connected to the Rensselaer network. There will be additional steps required as well, such as password changes,” the school had said earlier on Monday. “As we continue to move forward,” RPI said, “we will continue to update the community on next steps as information becomes available.”

