RPI athletes will not compete in Fall 2020 NCAA programs

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute’s Startup Task Force announced its teams will not compete in NCAA programs during the Fall 2020 season.

The decision was announced Tuesday morning as the task force released its Return to Campus-Based Operations Plan.

“As COVID-19 is highly contagious and continues to spread across the globe, we cannot make campus operations entirely risk-free,” said Shirley Ann Jackson, Ph.D., President, Professor of Physics, Applied Physics, and Astronomy, Professor of Engineering Sciences. “The pandemic will still be underway in the fall, and the situation could therefore change rapidly, causing us not to return to campus-based operations, based on New York State prohibition and/or our own judgment about the overall public health situation, as it affects Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Accordingly, our plan and associated protocols are subject to change.”

The decision to participate in intercollegiate athletic competitions during the Winter 2020 and Spring 2021 seasons will be made at a later time.

A virtual town meeting will be held on Wednesday July 1 at 12 p.m. for anyone that has further questions on the reopening plan for RPI’s campus.

