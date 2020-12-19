Rotterdam Elks Lodge donates the gift of Christmas to families in need

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – ‘Tis the season for giving, the Rotterdam Elks Lodge helped 40 families in need with Christmas presents and a warm meal.

From presents wrapped with care and meals ready to share, volunteers worked hand and hand to serve families in the community.

“I worked with several school districts and we got the names of families in need in our community. So the Elks themselves got the food and Our Ladies Auxiliary went out and bought gifts for kids 12 and under,” said Esteemed Leading Knight Jackie Oliveria.

Paula Cummings, a volunteer says working with kids everyday, she is proud to volunteer with the Rotterdam Elks Lodge to be able to help her students out.

“They help us every year and we are in such debt to them every year, They are awesome,” said Paula Cummings.

As volunteers loaded families cars up, Jill Weidman says she is forever grateful.

“I think it’s wonderful that this organization recognizes the needs of the individuals in the community. I am so thankful they can help out when they can,” said she.

Weidman says as a mom with two young girls, this year has been challenging to provide for her family.

“It has been a struggle with the pandemic and everything, there has been not as much income as there has in the past. So it helps that the Rotterdam Elks Lodge can make up in a little way that I can’t at the moment,” said she.

Members of the Rotterdam Elks Lodge says they want the community to know that they are always here to give a helping hand.

It’s humbling to know as a lodge that we can help our community. We are all about charity and this is one way to give back,” said Oliveria.