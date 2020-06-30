Ronald McDonald House parade celebrates the charity’s ’38 Years of Love’

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region is celebrating its 38th anniversary of serving children and families with a “38 Years of Love” parade starting at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The community can always get involved with a donation to support the charity’s mission of helping kids and families facing serious health challenges. You can donate online, and in honor of the anniversary, they’re asking for contributions of $38. Those who contribute $50 or more get a Ronald McDonald House face mask.

Local volunteers, sponsors, community partners, past guests, and their families will set out from Albany Medical Center’s Patient Pavilion and head to the Ronald McDonald House. This way, kids receiving care there, or who are in treatment at the children’s hospital, can watch the parade at both locations.

The parade starts at the corner of New Scotland and Myrtle Avenues. They’ll travel along New Scotland Avenue up to S. Lake Avenue, where the Ronald McDonald House is located.

The 38 Years of Love parade will also be livestreamed on Facebook so friends and supporters can watch safely from home.

Opening remarks will be delivered by Debbie Ross, Resident House Director of the Albany RMH, and Dr. Barbara Ostrov from the Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Med. The founder of the local RMH, Dr. William Cromie, will be the Grand Marshal.

