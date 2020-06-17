1  of  2
Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo: New positive coronavirus test percentage less than 1% on Tuesday School Budget Vote results

Road work in Pittsfield starting Wednesday

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Road Work Graphic_273456

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Construction work on roads throughout Pittsfield is scheduled to run from Wednesday, June 17 through next Friday, June 26.

Weather providing, street improvements are scheduled for most of the next week, except on the weekends.

  • Wednesday, June 17: Milling on Kellogg Street, Glenn Drive, Partridge Road, and Stephen Drive
  • Thursday, June 18: Paving on Beverly Street and Preston, Emerson, and Whittier Avenues
  • Friday, June 19: Paving on Wood Avenue, Kellogg Street, and Winter Street
    • No parking on the west side of Winter Street
    • No parking on the south side of Kellogg Street, from Woodlawn Avenue 100 west, or on the north in front of the Pittsfield Economic Development Authority
  • Monday, June 22: Paving on Partridge Road, Glenn Drive, and Stephen Drive
  • Tuesday, June 23 to Friday, June 26: localized patching on various streets

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Father’s Day Pictures

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak