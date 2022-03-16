ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After being delayed because of last weekend’s snowstorm, both the Albany St. Patrick’s Day Parade and the North Albany Limerick Parade are back on for this Saturday, March 19. Each event will force road closures and parking restrictions, which the Albany Police Department announced Tuesday.

The North Albany Limerick Parade kicks off at noon on Saturday and is expected to last about an hour. The parade begins on North First Street at the North Albany American Legion Post, and then proceeds down North Pearl Street, onto Emmett Street, then to Broadway, north on Broadway to Wolfert Avenue in Menands and back south on North Pearl Street to North First Street.

Road closures:

North First Street between Broadway and Van Rensselaer Avenue

North Pearl Street between Wolfert Avenue and Emmett Street

Broadway between Wolfert Avenue and Emmett Street

North Second Street, eastbound at Broadway and in both directions at North Pearl Street

North Third Street, eastbound at Broadway and both ways at North Pearl Street

Lawn Avenue, westbound at Broadway and in both directions at North Pearl Street

Bonheim Street, eastbound at Broadway and in all directions at North Pearl Street

Lindbergh Avenue, eastbound at Broadway and both ways at North Pearl Street

There will not be any parking restrictions for this parade. However, for the later Albany St. Patrick’s Day parade, hosted by NEWS10’s Stephanie Rivas, there will be plenty.

Starting at noon, Central Avenue between Manning Boulevard and Quail Street will be closed for parade lineup. All roads on the parade route will be closed to all traffic starting at 1:00 p.m., and all northbound and southbound traffic crossing the route will be diverted starting at 1:30 p.m.

At 2:00 p.m., the Albany St. Patrick’s Day parade will step off at the intersection of Central Avenue and Quail Street. The parade will march east on Central Avenue to Washington Avenue, then east to State Street, and down State Street to the area of James Street. This will lead to the following road closures:

Albany St. Patrick’s Day Parade road closures

Central Avenue from Manning Boulevard east to Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue from Central Avenue east to Washington Avenue/Eagle Street/State Street

State Street from Washington Avenue/Eagle Street east to Broadway

As mentioned, there will also be a good amount of parking restrictions to keep in mind if you come to see the parade- which of course will have special appearances from the NEWS10 crew. On Saturday, from 6:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on various streets citywide.

Parking restrictions