FULTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Fulton County Emergency Management/Fire Coordinators Office has announced multiple road closures in the county. Below is a list of all road closures that were announced.

Gloversville

Bleecker Street at 8th Ave

Arlington Ave between W. 8Th Ave and North Street

Foster Street between 8th Ave and 10th Ave.

South Boulevard at Harrison Street

West Street closed in both directions at Dubois Garden Apts.

Bleecker St at W. Eighth Ave

City of Johnstown

N. Perry between Green & W. Fulton

Washington Between N. Market & N. Perry

Pleasant Ave between W. Fulton & W. State

W. State between Cayadutta & N. Melcher

S, East Ave between E. Main & St Hwy 67

S. Chase & E. Main (Road open, use with catioun)

Town of Johnstown