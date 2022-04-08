FULTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Fulton County Emergency Management/Fire Coordinators Office has announced multiple road closures in the county. Below is a list of all road closures that were announced.

Gloversville

  • Bleecker Street at 8th Ave
  • Arlington Ave between W. 8Th Ave and North Street
  • Foster Street between 8th Ave and 10th Ave.
  • South Boulevard at Harrison Street
  • West Street closed in both directions at Dubois Garden Apts.
City of Johnstown

  • N. Perry between Green & W. Fulton
  • Washington Between N. Market & N. Perry
  • Pleasant Ave between W. Fulton & W. State
  • W. State between Cayadutta & N. Melcher
  • S, East Ave between E. Main & St Hwy 67
  • S. Chase & E. Main (Road open, use with catioun)

Town of Johnstown

  • Easterly Street closed in both directions at Pleasants Square FD
  • County Rte 116 at 116A (Closed for about 400 yards)