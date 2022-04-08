FULTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Fulton County Emergency Management/Fire Coordinators Office has announced multiple road closures in the county. Below is a list of all road closures that were announced.
Gloversville
- Bleecker Street at 8th Ave
- Arlington Ave between W. 8Th Ave and North Street
- Foster Street between 8th Ave and 10th Ave.
- South Boulevard at Harrison Street
- West Street closed in both directions at Dubois Garden Apts.
City of Johnstown
- N. Perry between Green & W. Fulton
- Washington Between N. Market & N. Perry
- Pleasant Ave between W. Fulton & W. State
- W. State between Cayadutta & N. Melcher
- S, East Ave between E. Main & St Hwy 67
- S. Chase & E. Main (Road open, use with catioun)
Town of Johnstown
- Easterly Street closed in both directions at Pleasants Square FD
- County Rte 116 at 116A (Closed for about 400 yards)