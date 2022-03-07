ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two St. Patrick’s Day Parades are planned for this Saturday, March 12, in Albany. The first, the North Albany Limerick Parade, runs from noon to 1 p.m. and will step off on North First Street just west of North Pearl Street at the North Albany American Legion Post.

The parade will then make its way down North Pearl Street then south to Emmett Street, east on Emmett Street to Broadway, north on Broadway to Wolfert Avenue in Menands, and back south on North Pearl Street to North First Street.

The following road closures will be enforced for the North Albany Limerick Parade:

North First Street between Broadway and Van Rensselaer Avenue

North Pearl Street between Wolfert Avenue and Emmett Street

Broadway between Wolfert Avenue and Emmett Street

North Second Street, eastbound at Broadway & eastbound and westbound at North Pearl Street

North Third Street, eastbound at Broadway & eastbound and westbound at North Pearl Street

Lawn Avenue, westbound at Broadway & eastbound and westbound at North Pearl Street

Bonheim Street, eastbound at Broadway & eastbound and westbound at North Pearl Street

Lindbergh Avenue, eastbound at Broadway & eastbound and westbound at North Pearl Street

Following the North Albany Limerick Parade will be the Albany St. Patrick’s Day Parade, hosted by NEWS10’s own Stephanie Rivas. Parade staging and lineup will begin at noon and force closures on Central Avenue between Manning Boulevard and Quail Street. At 1:00 p.m. all eastbound and westbound roads on the parade route will be closed, and all north and southbound traffic will follow at 1:30 p.m.

At 2:00 p.m., the parade steps off from Central Avenue and Quail Street. Marchers from all departments here at NEWS10 will participate in the parade, which will proceed east on Central Avenue to Washington Avenue, then east on Washington Avenue to State Street, and east on State Street to the area of James Street.

Road closures for the Albany St. Patrick’s Day Parade:

Central Avenue from Manning Boulevard east to Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue from Central Avenue east to Washington Avenue/Eagle Street/State Stree

State Street from Washington Avenue/Eagle Street east to Broadway.

Parking restrictions:

On March 12 from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted at the following locations: