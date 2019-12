SCHENECTADY, N..Y. (NEWS10)–The eight-foot-high gingerbread house took nine days to bake and put together.

Villa Italia Bakery took on the challenge to create the 450-pound cookie construction to kick off the holiday season at Rivers Casino and Resort.

Sugar cookies, gingerbread, and royal icing cover this amazing house.

Santa was on hand for the unveiling.

The house is on display in the valet parking lobby at the casino for people to come by and see.