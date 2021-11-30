Rivers Casino launching 12 Days of Giving campaign

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady is kicking off their 12 Days of Giving campaign on November 30. The campaign helps raise awareness and funds for local community groups and charitable organizations.

Rivers is making a $500 donation to each of the community organizations, as well as highlighting each group’s mission and initiatives through its social media platforms from December 1 until December 12 to help raise awareness for them throughout the community.

Participating community organizations include: