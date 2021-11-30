Rivers Casino launching 12 Days of Giving campaign

Top Stories

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
riverscasino_537185

Rivers Casino

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady is kicking off their 12 Days of Giving campaign on November 30. The campaign helps raise awareness and funds for local community groups and charitable organizations.

Rivers is making a $500 donation to each of the community organizations, as well as highlighting each group’s mission and initiatives through its social media platforms from December 1 until December 12 to help raise awareness for them throughout the community.

Participating community organizations include:

  • Animal Protective Foundation
  • Bethesda House
  • Proctors
  • Safe Inc. of Schenectady
  • Schenectady ARC
  • Schenectady Firefighters Cancer Foundation
  • Schenectady Historical Society
  • Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital
  • SUNY Schenectady Foundation
  • Things of My Very Own
  • Veterans Miracle Center
  • YWCA of Northeastern NY

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE_1280X720

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19