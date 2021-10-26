Rising costs and limited availability: Local restaurants feeling impact of supply chain issues

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Restaurants across the Capital Region are feeling the impact of the continued issues with the global supply chain. Those problems cause the prices of some items to skyrocket, while others can be incredibly difficult to find.

“You can expect to pay more and you can expect that sometimes your favorite dish might not be available,” said Jason Pierce, the president of the Albany Restaurant Association.

If you’ve recently gone out to eat at your favorite restaurant, you may have noticed a larger bill. Issues with the global supply chain impact the availability of certain items and make things more expensive. As of September 2020, food away from home cost 4.7% more, while meat, poultry, fish and eggs are 10.5% more expensive than they were last September.

“We don’t want to compromise our quality, so we still buy the same meats we’ve always bought. Like roast beef is double a pound price right now,” Koni Valenti, the owner of Koni’s Broadway Kafe in Troy, explained.

“Take chicken wings, the cost to the plate on an order of chicken wings has increased 350%,” Pierce said, as a case of them now costs over $170.

Pierce, who also owns several restaurants in the city, says there are a number of factors contributing to these issues. On top of continued labor shortages, he says the supply chain is also built to accommodate just enough supply to meet expected demand.

“If there’s any kind of buildup of demand, or surge, they’re not going to have enough product. And if there’s any kind of a shortage in drivers, or people to pick product from warehouses, then all the sudden they’re not going to be able to move the product fast enough,” he explained.

On top of difficulties finding certain foods, local establishments are also having trouble getting their hands on other miscellaneous essentials.

“Coffee cups, now I had to buy a different coffee cup, they finally got coffee cups in, 16 ounce clear cups, you could not get for a month, they were nowhere to be had,” said Valenti.