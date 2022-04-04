LEE, Mass. (NEWS10) – It’s been more than a week since Meghan Marohn, a North Colonie teacher, was last seen in Lee, Massachusetts on Sunday, March 27. As law enforcement continues the investigation into her disappearance, her brother and family are ramping up efforts to find their beloved sister.

Marohn’s family is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading directly to her safe return.

In addition to the reward, Marohn’s brother, Peter Naple, created a website called FindMeghanMarohn.com. The website includes more photos, information, a tip line, and a comment section to aid in the search for his sister.

The hashtag #findmeghanmarohn was also created on social media. The family asks the public to help by spreading the word.