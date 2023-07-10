CLAVERACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Investigations into the animal cruelty case in Claverack are ongoing. The Columbia-Greene Humane Society announced the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible is now $5,000.

Two dogs were found on Schoolhouse Road. One dog is receiving medical attention for starvation and dehydration. The other dog passed away while on the way to receive emergency care.

Anyone with information can contact an investigator at (518) 828-6044, ext. 108. All information will be kept confidential.