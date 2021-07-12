Retiring Troy police chief honored in walkout ceremony

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Retiring Troy Police Chief Brian Owens was recognized and honored for his service to the city in a walkout ceremony Monday morning.

City leaders, along with Owens’ loved ones and colleagues, listened as he reflected on nearly 24 years with Troy PD. Owens has held several leadership positions during his time with the department: Patrol Sergeant, Patrol Captain, Detective Sergeant, Technology and Grants Captain, and Assistant Chief of Patrol. In addition, Owens supervised the department’s Homeland Security Team, Honor Guard, and Mobile Command Center.

Owens thanked his parents and his daughter for their support over the years, in a stressful and demanding job. He told NEWS10 that the level of violence in the city today is disturbing, but that he leaves the department in good hands to continue necessary work to combat those issues.

“The challenge going forward is, how do we fix that? It’s definitely beyond just the police department, whether it’s the Troy Police Department, or any police department in the Capital District. We can’t solve it alone. So we collectively as a society, and government, need to put a lot of resources into fixing the problem,“ Owens said.

Deputy Police Chief Daniel DeWolf will be promoted to chief of the department. DeWolf currently serves as Public Information Officer.