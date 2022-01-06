Restaurants talk permanent alcohol-to-go

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Through the pandemic until June 2021, restaurants were allowed to serve alcohol-to-go to help bring in revenue. During Gov. Kathy Hochul’s State of the State address, she mentioned the possibility of bringing back alcohol to go permanently.

Nick Ford, the operating partner for Limp Lizard in Syracuse, said they found it to be successful. “It did very well when we had it in the beginning of COVID,” he said. “We did wine to-go and margaritas and different beers which we’re allowed to do, but it always helps to-go business when we can offer more products.”

Ford also said it would help during the months that aren’t so busy. “If it’s permanent, we could always come up with different specials and things, so barbecue and to-go alcohol kind of go together,” he said.

The owner of Chelsea’s Restaurant and Bar in Syracuse, Marty Richardson, had a different take on the program. “It’s a nice addition—like if somebody really likes a cocktail and one of the specialty cocktails and they want to take one home because they want to drink and they don’t want to necessarily have one here,” she said.

While she said offering the option is wonderful, she also said it won’t make much of a difference. Though Richardson said it won’t make or break her business, she won’t turn away the business or sales from it.