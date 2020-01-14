Restaurant collects 500 items for City Mission of Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The past couple of days in the Capital Region have been unseasonably warm, but winter is far from over. A local restaurant made a big donation to the City Mission of Schenectady to help those in need stay warm.

For the past month, customers have been coming to Tops American Grill in Rotterdam to receive a meal, but also to give something back.

This is the third year Evan Christou has collected hats, gloves, scarves, and socks at his restaurant to donate to the City Mission of Schenectady.

“We’ve probably gotten between 1500 and 2000 items within the three years,” Christou told News10.

Michael Saccocio, executive director at the mission, says this annual donation comes just when the mission needs it most.

“There’s still a lot of winter left, and this is the time of year when the supply gets lower,” Saccocio told News10, “so to get this injection of over 500 items, brand new, just helps us meet those urgent needs.”