Restaurant capacity expansion won’t help NYS businesses with less space for tables

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Restaurants outside of New York City can now expand capacity for dining to 75%, up from the previous 50%. However, the easing of that restriction won’t provide much relief to restaurants who don’t have room for more tables.

Other restaurant rules are still in effect, including one that requires tables to be spaced 6 feet apart.

Dominick Purnomo says for his Albany restaurant, Yono’s, capacity won’t change much until the 6 foot rule lets up. However, he feels that the easing of restrictions is a good sign of progress.

“We’re starting to get a lot of regulars back. As people get their second dose of vaccine, they feel more comfortable,” Purnomo said, “so it’s nice to see that week by week, we continue to grow.”

