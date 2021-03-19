Cohoes residents suing Norlite

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cohoes residents who live near the site of Norlite’s hazardous waste facility are suing over dust they claim is hazardous. The group of neighbors says that silica dust generated at Norlite contains glass particles that are harmful.

The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) recently determined that there was no link between Norlite and low-levels of PFAS chemicals in water and soil samples, but has started enforcement of violations regarding the dust.

“The residents here have a right to a clean, fresh, liveable environment, regardless of race and regardless of income. And that is a fundamental human right and that is what this case is about,” said Phillip Oswald, an attorney representing the residents.

The legal action against Norlite and its parent company, Tradebe was announced at a press conference at 11 a.m. on Friday.

NEWS10 reached out to the DEC for comment and will update this story with their response.