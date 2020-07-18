Residents of Troy take first dip in newly renovated pool

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After years of being closed the South Troy pool reopened for the first time since the summer of 2016.

Mayor Patrick Madden says during this heat wave, the pool is the perfect place to cool off.

Madden was joined by NYS Assemblyman John McDonald, members of Troy city council Parks, and representatives from the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Capital Area for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the South Troy Swimming Pool.

The newly-renovated facility opened to public swimming at 1:00 p.m. The mayor also announced that entrance fees have been waived for city residents under the COVID-19 pandemic State of Emergency.

“The kids they have been locked up at home for 3-4 months now. They have been climbing the walls and ready to get out. Now with summer programs and summer camps canceled, it was really important that we provided the pool to them this year,” said Madden.

“We are so excited. I can’t wait to see the first couple of kids jump in the pool and go down the slide,” said Troy City Council President Carmella Montella.

The South Troy pool staff will be following strict guidelines to ensure everyones safety. Only 50 Troy residents are allowed in at once.

“You’ll come in at the main gate, and you will be asked some health questions. You will then sign some paper work. It is important to get everyones information and do contact tracing. As a pool, they can recall who was here,” said Madden.

Madden says because of the extreme heat, the pool will be open on Sunday July 19 from 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The city will be providing free swimming lessons for children this summer. The lessons will be held Monday through Friday. The Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area will be providing a free lunch program.

The pool is located off 4th Street between Harrison Street and Polk Street. It will be open for swimming Monday through Saturday, from 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. You can find more information on the new renovations on the city of Troy’s website.

