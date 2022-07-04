PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Two officers were shot during the “Wawa Welcome to America” July 4 event on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia.

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) tweeted that his “thoughts are with the officers and their families” after the shooting around 10 p.m.

Videos on social media showed people fleeing the parkway where a concert was being held and fireworks began to set off.

The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management (OEM) tweeted, “There is a security incident on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Please follow public safety instructions and avoid area. Details to follow.”

The incident occurred during the “Wawa Welcome America” July 4 event that included fireworks at 9:45 p.m. after a concert and “party on the parkway.”

Pennsylvania State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta (D-Philadelphia) released a statement saying he’s “absolutely gutted by the reports of a shooting tonight in the Philadelphia Art Museum area during the July 4th concert.”

The Philadelphia Police tweeted “For those looking to reunite with loved ones on the Parkway, please meet at 1901 Vine Street in front of the Free Library of Philadelphia. All others, please avoid the area.”

The events surrounding the “security incident” are currently under investigation.