ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Would you consider yourself a patient driver? Are you able to sit back, relax, and not stress over being somewhere late because of traffic?

Or does traffic ruin your day? Are you easily aggravated when someone pulls out in front of you, or when the driver in front of you doesn’t use their turn signal?

Road rage is defined as “violent anger caused by the stress and frustration involved in driving a motor vehicle in difficult conditions.” While a good amount of incidents on the road don’t lead to a violent reaction, poor driving, traffic, time constraints, and more add to the stress of driving.

Forbes Advisor released a report, taking a look at the most confrontational drivers state by state. According to Forbes, in 2022, 413 people were injured in road rage shootings, which is a 135% spike from 2018.

To conduct their report, Forbes Advisor ran a survey of 10,000 licensed drivers at least 18 years old who own at least one car and compared all 50 states. Each state received a score out of 100 and was ranked accordingly.

Receiving a score of 100/100, Forbes Advisor found Arizona was the state with the most confrontational drivers. They found that 22.5% of drivers had at one point been forced off the road, 70.5% had been tailgated, and 31.5% of drivers said another driver had gotten out of their car to yell at or fight them. Rhode Island (98.46) placed second, West Virginia (97.82) came in third, Virginia (96.97) followed fourth, with Oklahoma (96.49) rounding out the top five states with the most confrontational drivers, according to the report.

Both Rhode Island (96.5%) and West Virginia (94.5%) had over 90% of respondents claim to be yelled at, insulted, or threatened on the road.

Forbes Advisor also found the top reasons for road rage, with heavy traffic (39.35%) barely topping already feeling stressed (38.06%) as the top reason, followed by running late (33.89%), already feeling angry (32.49%) and feeling tired (26.86%). They found most drivers (26.59%) experience road rage the most on freeways or highways, followed by parking lots (14.9%), with intersections (12.36%) at third, and rural roads (6.99%) at fourth.