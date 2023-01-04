NEW YORK (NEWS10) — According to a report by the American Lung Association, radon, a leading cause of lung cancer, has been detected at high levels in about 14% of New York homes. Radon, a naturally occurring radioactive gas emitted from the ground, can enter homes through cracks in floors, basement walls, foundations, and other openings.

“Radon is responsible for an estimated 21,000 lung cancer deaths every year and is the leading cause of lung cancer in people who have never smoked. Since radon is odorless, tasteless, and colorless, the only way to detect radon in your home is to test the air”, said Trevor Summerfield, Director of Advocacy for the Lung Association.

The American Lung Association urges New York residents to test their homes for radon with simple and inexpensive do-it-yourself radon test kits. Anyone with radon levels at or above 5 picoCuries per liter (pCi/L) should take action to install a mitigation system in their homes.