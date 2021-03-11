Mental health research needed to rebuild America, Tonko says

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Lawmakers are looking for funding to learn more about how living through a pandemic has impacted our mental health. A year after the coronavirus was declared a pandemic, people are getting vaccinated, guidance is slowly starting to allow gatherings in some scenarios, and things are generally looking up. But the year in between will be impossible to forget.

“We know there’s still some people who aren’t seeing that light at the end of the tunnel, whose lives have been forever altered by this pandemic,” said U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar in a virtual press event Thursday.

That’s why this week, Klobuchar, along with New York Congressman Paul Tonko, introduced legislation that would fund research to study how the pandemic has impacted Americans’ mental health, particularly among children and healthcare providers.

According to a report from the American Psychological Association, one in four essential workers have been diagnosed with a mental health disorder since the start of the pandemic, with 75% saying they could’ve used more emotional support than they received.

“For days in a row, we read stories in the media, or witnessed news reports that talked about losses of life. That impacted us heavily,” Tonko said.

If you are struggling with your mental health, resources are available in the Capital Region, including the United Way Northeast Region‘s 211 hotline.