Rep. Stefanik “outraged” by Cuomo’s “decision” to halt Phase Two

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS10) — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik released the following statement on what her office is calling Governor Cuomo’s “refusal to allow the North Country economy to re-open despite the region meeting the metrics for phase 2”:

“I have heard from hundreds of frustrated and upset local officials and small businesses who are understandably outraged by the unacceptable and arbitrary decision by Governor Cuomo to move the goal posts for re-opening. Small businesses are barely hanging on and have invested in COVID-19 preparations to safely update their operations. Our North Country businesses and communities have worked hard to meet the metrics laid out for Phase 2 required by New York State and our region should enter Phase 2 of re-opening as planned.” Congresswoman Elise Stefanik

Governor Cuomo has expressed in multiple press conferences that he wants to proceed cautiously with each phase to avoid a spike in infections.