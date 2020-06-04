Rensselear County coronavirus update

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There are two new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Resselaer County:

A 72-year-old East Greenbush woman

A 31-year-old Rensselaer man

These new cases bring the total number diagnosed in the county to 532. Of that 532, 29 have died, and 459 have been cleared for recovery.

There are three county residents currently hospitalized, with two at Samaritan Hospital and one at Albany Medical Center. There are now about 95 people quarantined, and there have been over 11,000 tests administered to residents.

Rensselaer County officials signaled that they will probably reduce their daily Facebook updates to twice a week, starting soon. There may not be an update on Friday.

To questions asked by residentsa bout graduation ceremonies, County Executive McLaughling told his consituents not to be “sheep.” “You have to stand up” and demand graduation ceremonies of your elected officials, he said.

