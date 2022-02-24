RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer mayor Michael Stammel declared a state of emergency on Thursday ahead of a snowstorm set to hit the region. The state of emergency allows crews to remove snow from roads and is in combination with a snow emergency.

Restrictions

Starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, February 25, cars must be parked on the even side of the street.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, February 26, cars must be parked on the odd side of the road

The state of emergency will last 48 hours. Mayor Stammel has the authority to extend this until the state of emergency no longer exists.

Several communities have declared snow emergencies. Stay with NEWS10 for the latest weather updates as the storm moves into the area.