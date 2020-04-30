Rensselaer County to open coronavirus testing site

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin said Thursday that the county will open a new testing site early next week. He said it will be by appointment only.

The location of the county-run testing site will be announced on Friday.

“The first couple of days will be about testing health care workers and first responders so we can get a base line,” explained McLaughlin. “Because there have been a number of health care workers who have tested positive. We want to make sure that we are doing all we can there as well.”

Testing will then open up to the rest of the public. The Rensselaer County Executive told News 10 how the site will be operated.

“There is going to be somebody there to greet you. You’re gonna have a reservation. So you’ll have a number. If you’re not, we aren’t able at this point to do drive up testing. That much we know for sure.”

Rensselaer County is hoping to receive between 500 and 1,000 testing kits each week.

According to McLaughlin, having a testing site in Rensselaer County is being made possible with the help of a company. However, he would not release the company’s name until paperwork has been finalized.

McLaughlin stated that there is also a plan to institute mobile testing sites. He said more details will be available in the coming days.

#BREAKING: Rensselaer County Executive @SteveMcNY just annouced Rensselaer County will be getting a testing site that will go live next week. It will be by appointment, and there is a plan to have mobile testing sites as well. More details to become available in the coming days — Jamie DeLine (@JamieDeLineNews) April 30, 2020

