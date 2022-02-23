TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing person out of White Creek. Morgan Bates, 20, was last seen in Eagle Bridge, located in Washington County. A recent possible sighting took place in Petersburgh, around 2:00 a.m. on February 22.

Morgan has not been heard from since her disappearance, and police are asking for the public’s help to find her. Anyone with information should contact the GIVE tip line at 1 (800) 448-3847 or send an email to crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

Morgan has been described as a white female, five foot three, 135 pounds, with black hair and four shark bite piercings in her bottom lip. She was last seen wearing black sneakers, a blue or grey New Holland hoodie, black jockers and hot pink fingernails.