Rensselaer County reports first coronavirus related death

SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 68-year old Sand Lake man died Thursday morning due to complications related to COVID-19, Rensselaer County Health officials said.

The man was being treated at Albany Medical Center and had pre-existing conditions.

“This is a sad day for all of us at Rensselaer County, and we mourn the loss of one of our residents to the coronavirus outbreak,” said County Executive Steve McLaughlin.

McLaughlin said the county government is focused on protecting the public and are urging the residents to keep practicing the social distancing policies in place.

“Stay at home, utilize social distancing and take extra care,” he said.

Rensselaer County officials are expected to give their daily county update later Thursday afternoon.