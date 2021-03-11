Rensselaer County Legislators call for action on railroad in Hoosick Falls

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County Legislators are asking for assistance from New York State to repair the Pan Am Southern Railroad tracks in Hoosick Falls. Officials said the damaged tracks are causing traffic jams and preventing emergency first responders from arriving quickly.

Rensselaer County Legislators Bruce Patire, and Jeff Wysocki, Senator Daphne Jordan, Assemblyman Jake Ashby, and local elected officials gathered on Thursday evening at 111 Railroad Avenue and Carey Avenue.

Back in 2017 A State of Emergency was issued in the Village of Hoosick Falls due to severe flooding. Neighbors said the flooding created some of the worst damage Hoosick Falls residents had ever seen. Almost four years later, neighbors say the railroad tracks have never been the same and changes need to be conducted.

“A major section of the Pam Am Railroad track was washed out and it gave way. Trains are going by here with propane cars doing three times the speed limit, that the track is safe for. It’s a major problem and that’s why were here,” said Rensselaer County Legislator Bruce Patire.

Rensselaer County Legislators say the railroad has a laundry list of repairs.

“We want the trains to be able to travel through town faster. However that means the tracks have to be re-aligned and we need to do something about the culvert,” said Senator Daphne Jordan.

Bob Dowing has lived right next to the Pam Am Railroad for over 60 years. He said a big fear of his could become a reality if repairs aren’t made soon.

“If a train ever jumps a track, it’s going to wipe out our water plant. We have kids that play out back and everything so it’s a big danger,” said Dowing.

Rensselaer County Legislators are sending letters of appeal to the state and are hoping for some answers.

“We are going to try to get them to come down here and fix the proper repairs. This is very important for our residents safety,” said Rensselaer County Legislator Patire.