Rensselaer County flying flags at full-staff

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin announced on Wednesday that, starting Thursday, flags over County offices and buildings across the county would return to flying full-staff.

“We recognize all those who fell during COVID-19, and we will continue to remember those lost and those families who are affected by this outbreak,” McLaughlin said. Still, he added: “It is time to return flags to full staff and show we are making progress against COVID-19 and moving forward. We need to send the message that better days are coming,” said McLaughlin.

The County Legislature adopted the bipartisan resolution to return flags to full-staff at its September 8 legislative meeting. McLaughlin also said many residents and organizations want the flags raised.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo first direct flags across the state to fly at half-staff in early April.

