Rensselaer County coronavirus update

Posted: / Updated:

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 93-year-old woman has become the 38th person to die from coronavirus in Rensselaer County, and the fourth at the Troy Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

County Executive Steve McLaughlin renewed his concern about conditions at the privately-owned facility. McLaughlin also has stated his concerns about the Riverside Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Castleton, another private facility with three deaths and 38 cases involving residents.

“I remain very worried about the cases at both Troy Rehab and Riverside and again ask the state to take a close look at the operation of these facilities to ensure patient care and safety. We do not like to see these cases continue to climb.”

Steve McLaughlin
Rensselaer County Executive

The county also announced nine new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 82, and taking the number of cases confirmed so far up to 828

Nineteen residents are currently hospitalized due to Covid-19, two of which are in the ICU. 507 residents are in quarantine and 708 cases have been cleared so far.

