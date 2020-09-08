Rensselaer City School District’s new drop-off plan goes smoothly on day one

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Students learning in-person at the Rensselaer Junior-Senior High School passed their first test of the new academic year: their temperature checks.

After a summer of uncertainty, Rensselaer students reunited with friends and teachers, but not before all of them showed their temperature was below 100 degrees. None of the students got turned away Tuesday morning for symptoms, and things went off without a hitch. Rensselaer City School District Superintendent Joseph Kardash says they’re off to a good start to the new term.

“We’ve been worried for the last couple of weeks that something would go wrong and we wouldn’t be able to get the kids back,” Kardash said, “and here they are. We’re getting started.”

However, the school is still facing a challenge with finances. They, along with the rest of the districts in New York State, are facing a 20 percent proposed budget cut. Rensselaer CSD is already operating on a contingency budget after voters turned down their proposal twice, but Superintendent Kardash didn’t want that to get in the way of having students back in the building.

“We are in tough shape,” Kardash told News10, “we’re still going to be in worse shape, but we need to get kids in schools.”

Kardash hopes his district can set a good example for other schools opening in the coming week.