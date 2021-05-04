Rensselaer CSD tells students ‘You Are Not Alone’ for Mental Health Week

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — May is Mental Health Awareness Month. This week, specifically, focuses on mental health in children. After a unique and challenging year, a local school district is taking this time to make sure their students have all the support and resources they need.

The last 12 months have impacted all of us, but they have been particularly distressing for people who already struggle with mental health, and for young people who may have felt they missed out on rites of passage or time with their friends. Rensselaer City School District wants their students to know they understand. Their motto this week is “you are not alone.”

The district created a website specifically for their students with resources on a number of topics like anxiety, stress, ADHD, addiction, and cyber bullying. Each day during the week highlights a different activity to punctuate an area of mental health.

Tuesday, students can participate in a photography contest based on the “you are not alone” theme. Their task is to submit a photo reflecting on how they celebrate positive mental well being during these challenging times. A winner will be selected from each grade and awarded a prize.