Rensselaer City School District looking for public input on budget

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Rensselaer CSD Sports

The Rensselaer City School District is looking for the public’s input on their budget.

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer City School District is looking for the public’s input at an upcoming budget hearing this Thursday.

The district is facing a revenue deficit issue from last year’s budget, but with aid and some new strategies, they believe this new plan can change their fiscal trajectory significantly, putting them in a much better position than they were in last year.

Based on the aid now, and a few other steps that we’ve taken to decrease the immediacy of the problem, we were able to go out with an 8.8 percent increase this year, and include athletics and extracurriculars,” said Superintendent Joseph Kardash.

The public hearing is Thursday, May 6 at 6 p.m. outside the junior-senior high school entrance. It’ll also be livestreamed on the district’s Facebook page, where the public can submit their questions in the comments section.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire