Rensselaer City School District looking for public input on budget

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer City School District is looking for the public’s input at an upcoming budget hearing this Thursday.

The district is facing a revenue deficit issue from last year’s budget, but with aid and some new strategies, they believe this new plan can change their fiscal trajectory significantly, putting them in a much better position than they were in last year.

“Based on the aid now, and a few other steps that we’ve taken to decrease the immediacy of the problem, we were able to go out with an 8.8 percent increase this year, and include athletics and extracurriculars,” said Superintendent Joseph Kardash.

The public hearing is Thursday, May 6 at 6 p.m. outside the junior-senior high school entrance. It’ll also be livestreamed on the district’s Facebook page, where the public can submit their questions in the comments section.