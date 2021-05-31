Remembering the sacrifices; Albany honors the fallen with Memorial Day ceremonies

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Memorial Day, we honor and reflect the courage and dedication of those who have served our country. Members of the Albany community recognized local fallen soldiers.

Home of the free because of the brave.

“We who were lucky enough and I say that truly lucky enough to survive either Vietnam, Korean or WWII, or the Gulf War have an obligation to remember those who didn’t make it and made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Joseph Pollicino, President of the Tri-county Council Vietnam Era Veterans.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy, veterans and members of the community gathered at at Mater Christi Memorial Grove, and Albany’s Lafayette Park for a solemn wreath laying.

“The men and women who sacrificed their lives, they laid the foundation for what we are here today, and how we move forward,” said Albany County Executive Dan McCoy.

The families who lost their children in service were remembered as well at the Gold Star Family’s Monument. For Mary Jenks, the mother of 20-year-old Army Spec. Abigail Jenks, who passed away last month from a parachute accident in Fort Bragg, she says this Memorial Day meant so much to her.

“To be here today it means a lot to be with the Gold Star Mothers. I’m going to be joining them and representing our own stars,” said Mary Jenks.

As we stand with freedom and choice, it is important to reflect on the sacrifice all veterans make.

“On Memorial Day it is important to remember one veteran at least, say their name and they will never be forgotten,” said Cindy Roberts, president of the Albany Chapter of the American Gold Star Mothers.